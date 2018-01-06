Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018

January 25-28, 2018
Venue: Colorado Convention Center
700 14th St Denver, CO 80202
https://www.outdoorretailer.com/show/about/
An opportunity to meet eading winter sports equipment retailers, manufacturers and outdoor industry professionals and discover new winter sports products, apparel and gear at the leading winter sports market business to business trade event, the OR Winter Market.
This popular outdoor gear trade show featuring the best of the winter sports market, is held twice a year so leading outdoor industry manufacturers can introduce winter sports products and summer outdoor products. Attracting thousands of buyers, top winter and summer sports manufacturers and the newest innovative outdoor gear, this outdoor market is the place to be, organisers report.
Outdoor Categories You Can Find at the Show
– Adventure Travel
– Backpacking
– Camping
– Hiking
– Climbing
– Skiing
– Snowboarding
– Snowsports
– Mountaineering
– Mountain Biking
– Fishing/Fly Fishing
– Health and Fitness
– Nutrition and Natural Products
– Paddlesports/Watersports/SUP
– Pet Products
– Running/Trail Running/Triathlon
– Surf
– Skate
– Lifestyle
– Multi-sport Endurance
– Yoga/Pilates
Contact Organizers
Nicole Tessier
Operations Manager
Tell: 00 949 392-4645
Email: Nicole.Tessier@outdoorretailer.com
Website: www.outdoorretailer.com