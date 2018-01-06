Outlook 2019

October 9-11
Venue: The Inter-Continental Hotel
Athens, Greece
https://www.edana.org/education-events/conferences-and-symposia/event-detail/outlook-2018/
Attracting over 450 senior industry professionals each year, Outlook has established itself as the key industry event for the hygiene and personal care sector, showcasing EDANA’s mission to support the growth and sustainable development of the industry.
Outlook attendees come from across the entire nonwovens value chain and around the globe. Feedback from participants of all recent events has been overwhelmingly positive, according to organisers, with delegates appreciative of the mix and quality of expert content and opportunities to meet with industry peers.
Contact Organizers
Delphine Rens
Marketing & Events Manager
Tell: +32 2 740 18 22
Email: delphine.rens@edana.org
Website: www.edana.org