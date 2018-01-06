Home Events Outlook 2019

Outlook 2019

17
SHARE

October 9-11
Venue: The Inter-Continental Hotel 
Athens, Greece
https://www.edana.org/education-events/conferences-and-symposia/event-detail/outlook-2018/

Attracting over 450 senior industry professionals each year, Outlook has established itself as the key industry event for the hygiene and personal care sector, showcasing EDANA’s mission to support the growth and sustainable development of the industry.

Outlook attendees come from across the entire nonwovens value chain and around the globe. Feedback from participants of all recent events has been overwhelmingly positive, according to organisers, with delegates appreciative of the mix and quality of expert content and opportunities to meet with industry peers.

Contact Organizers
Delphine Rens
Marketing & Events Manager
Tell: +32 2 740 18 22
Email: delphine.rens@edana.org
Website: www.edana.org

SHARE
Previous articleITMA 2019
Next articleThe London Textile Fair 2018

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR