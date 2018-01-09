Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference
September 11-13, 2018
Venue: Marriott City Center,
500 Fayetteville Street,
Raleigh, North Carolina, USA
RISE is a unique technical conference where you will find thought-provoking information on the latest in technology, processes and advanced materials. Appealing to technology scouts and business/product developers in the global nonwovens and engineered fabrics industries, RISE will provide thought-provoking discussions focusing on technical innovations and applications that contribute to the creation of advanced competitive products.
Sessions at RISE cover a range of growth markets, including construction, advanced machinery, sustainable fabrics, nano-coatings, hygiene, medical fabrics and raw materials.
Contact Organizers
INDA
1100 Crescent Green,
Suite 115, Cary, NC 27518
Tell: 919-459-3726
Email: tleatham@inda.org
Website: www.inda.org