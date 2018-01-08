Source Africa 2018

June 20-21, 2018
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
www.sourceafrica.co.za
The two main objectives of the trade show are to promote African made textiles, garments, footwear and fashion accessories to International and African buyers as well as boost intra-regional trade between African countries. The trade show encourages African buyers and manufacturers to do business with each other and capitalise on tariff advantages and shorter distances to market.
The Source Africa Trade Expo will bring together industry leaders and decision makers from across Africa, Europe and the United States providing opportunities for buyers, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to network under one roof.
Contact Organizers
Melisia La Cock
Email: Melisia.LaCock@southafrica.messefrankfurt.com
Tell: 010 599 6171
