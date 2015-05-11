Techtextil 2017

International trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens

September 13-15, 2017

Venue: Bomby Exhibition Center, Mumbai.

http://www.techtextil.com

Techtextil is the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens showing full range of potential uses of modern textile technologies. Making new contacts, connecting technologies and opening up tomorrow’s markets – under the motto ‘Connecting the Future’, Techtextil represents the ideal starting point for innovations, from 13 to 15 September 2017. Techtextil is held in parallel with Texprocess, the leading international trade fair for processing textile and flexible materials.