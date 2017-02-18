The European Nylon Symposium

March 7-8, 2017.
The Hilton Hotel,
Frankfurt City Centre, Germany.
www.pciwoodmac.com
Hosted by PCU Wood Mackenzie the 11th annual European Nylon Symposium will be held at Frankfurt city, Germany. The focused 1.5-day agenda will bring together senior decision makers from across the industry to discuss market trends and analyze commercial drivers that will shape opportunities for the coming year.
Why Attend:
• polyamide Training session
• Meet and explore the perspective of experts about market forecasts and trends
• Optimize your business with latest potential strategies
• Networking opportunity with your peer, specifically from Nylon Business
• In-depth 1.5 days agenda with overview of supply chain
Theme of Symposium:
You will hear from about the global market analysis across major Nylon raw materials, including; Propylene, Ammonia, Butadiene, Sulphur, Ammonium Sulphate, as well as future outlooks and key innovations.
• Nylon Industrial Fibres market analysis
• Nylon Textile market – A future in Polyamide?
• Engineering plastics – Market overview and innovations
• The global light vehicle industry
• Polyamide intermediates: Light at the end of Tunnel?
• Asia market vision
• Innovation in polyamide – Really?
Contact:
PCI Research GMBH, Holzweg 14
61440 Oberursel
Germany
Tel: +44 (0)6171 98909-0
Email: chemicals@woodmac.com
Website: www.pciwoodmac.com