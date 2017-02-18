The European Nylon Symposium

March 7-8, 2017.

The Hilton Hotel,

Frankfurt City Centre, Germany.

www.pciwoodmac.com

Hosted by PCU Wood Mackenzie the 11th annual European Nylon Symposium will be held at Frankfurt city, Germany. The focused 1.5-day agenda will bring together senior decision makers from across the industry to discuss market trends and analyze commercial drivers that will shape opportunities for the coming year.

Why Attend:

• polyamide Training session

• Meet and explore the perspective of experts about market forecasts and trends

• Optimize your business with latest potential strategies

• Networking opportunity with your peer, specifically from Nylon Business

• In-depth 1.5 days agenda with overview of supply chain

Theme of Symposium:

You will hear from about the global market analysis across major Nylon raw materials, including; Propylene, Ammonia, Butadiene, Sulphur, Ammonium Sulphate, as well as future outlooks and key innovations.

• Nylon Industrial Fibres market analysis

• Nylon Textile market – A future in Polyamide?

• Engineering plastics – Market overview and innovations

• The global light vehicle industry

• Polyamide intermediates: Light at the end of Tunnel?

• Asia market vision

• Innovation in polyamide – Really?

Contact:

PCI Research GMBH, Holzweg 14

61440 Oberursel

Germany

Tel: +44 (0)6171 98909-0

Email: chemicals@woodmac.com

Website: www.pciwoodmac.com