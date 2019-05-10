The London Textile Fair 2019

July 16-17,2019

Venue: Islington, London N1 0QH

thelondontextilefair.co.uk

The London Textile Fair was established in 2007 by John Kelley at a small club in Marylebone. At the first TLTF we had 25 exhibitors set out in two rooms with just tables, chairs, sign and rails. This style and concept has been so successful that it has been continued until today with over 470 exhibitors

All tables are selected via a lottery so there is no possibility of ordering a better position “it’s pot luck”. However, we are able within the lottery to put mills together with their agents, when this is possible. We extend this ethos to advertising and we produce an exhibition brochure where we don’t allow advertisement from exhibitors

THE EXHIBITORS

Fashion Fabrics – Accessories & Trims – Print Design & Vintage Garments

Organizers Contact Info:

T: +44 (0)20 8347 8145

M: +44 (0)78 6088 7447