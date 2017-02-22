Exciting new ways of thinking outside the box in lace production

With its unique productivity, the OJ 59/1 B model in the LACE.EXPRESS series is setting new trends in the production of apparel lace. The new OJ 59/1 B carries KARL MAYER’s LEO® Label, which means that it conserves energy. The LEO® system on this first LACE.EXPRESS machine can reduce energy consumption during operation by up to 40% compared to similar machines on the market.

This impressive efficiency in energy usage is the result of some sophisticated design features. For example, the number of bearing positions has been reduced in the basic machine construction, additional tribological modifications have been made, and the energy consumption of the pneumatic technology has been improved. The developers at KARL MAYER have also implemented customised drives for the yarn guides. This zone, and the fabric take-off mechanism, were also fitted with a system in which several of the functions are carried out by actuator technology.