SPGPrints® latest innovations in engraving, digital & rotary screen printing machinery at ITMA Barcelona 2019

Boxmeer, Netherlands, 16 May 2019: At ITMA 2019, the SPGPrints® stand will be the place where you’ll be able to find All You Need In Printing. Whether you choose for conventional or digital printing or are looking for screen engraving equipment, SPGPrints can deliver you the machinery and consumables that help you produce the best quality with the lowest total cost of ownership. Ready to transform your printing business? Visit our stand B203 in Hall 3 at ITMA from the 20th until the 26th of June 2019 in Barcelona, and see how our innovative solutions can help you excel.



Your digital textile printing journey starts at ITMA 2019

For printing companies who are ready to embark on a digital textile printing journey, a visit to ITMA Barcelona 2019 will definitely be worthwhile. With over 75 years of experience in the textile printing industry, we can provide you with fitting advice at our stand. And we understand: seeing is believing. That’s why we’ll be giving live demonstrations of our second generation PIKE® single-pass digital textile printing machine printing on viscose fabric with reactive inks. Based on the PIKE’s established image quality performance combining the industry’s highest resolution of 1200 dpi with the smallest droplets and lowest ink consumption, you can now come and see the new PIKE printing at considerably higher speeds than before while producing the best deep black blotches ever created in the industry.

Also, from the established JAVELIN® multi-pass printing machine, a second generation will be showcased at ITMA. Besides the extension with an acid and a direct sublimation application, this new JAVELIN will have additional functionality that boosts both the top printing speed as well as the average speed to print every design, resulting in a higher print capacity per day or month.

Visitors wanting to learn more about our world-renowned consumables can visit the unique Experience Center at our stand. In the Digital Ink Experience Center, we take you behind the scenes of the development and production of our high-quality digital inks and launch two new versions of our deep black ultra HD in the Nebula® reactive ink series for Kyocera print heads.



Boost your printing output by optimizing your engraving process

High-quality printing output starts with selecting the excellent screens. But a good screen is useless when it’s engraved in a bad way. The BestLEN direct laser engraving machine is the benchmark equipment for engraving high-quality screens for your printing process. At ITMA 2019, you’ll be able to see the BestLEN direct laser engraving machine and learn about the different engraving techniques.

With hundreds of BestLEN engravers currently being operated, our direct laser engraving machine helps printing companies worldwide to produce a consistent level of high-quality screens with minimum interference of their operators. Since the BestLEN has a dry process, a minimum amount of water is used and the engraving process is very short, while human interference is brought back to a minimum.

SPGPrints would like to welcome their loyal customers as well as newly interested printing companies to their 1500m² booth at ITMA Barcelona to see for themselves how SPGPrints® can be their all you need in printing partner. See you in Barcelona!