Exports- 8% increase in 5 months due to PM package

Exports in Pakistan moved by 8% in last 5 months on the recently ended year 2017 and the credit goes to the PM’s package as it showed positive impacts overall, said the officials.
Positive impacts of the Prime Minister‘s Export Enhancement Package are being witnessed on the economy as exports have enhanced by 8% during the last five months, a Ministry of Commerce and Textile official said on January 3, 2018.
Talking to the media source, he said after the implementation of package, exports in the textile sector, including raw cotton, cotton yarn, cotton cloth, cotton carded, knitwear, towels and ready-made garments, were on the upward trajectory. He said till December 21, 2017, Rs 14 billion had been disbursed among the exporters against claims for Rs 21 billion under the prime minister’s package.
The official said the Rs 162 billion export enhancement package was aimed at helping the textile sector to gain competitiveness in the international market. “The government wants to revive confidence of the textile sector through the package,” he added.
He said the scope of the package would be expanded to other industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals. The government, he added, was committed to providing an enabling business environment to all the industrial sectors. It had already given procedural and tax relaxations on the import of textile machinery for modernization of industries, he added.