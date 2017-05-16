Exports through e-commerce- Pakistan & Alibaba signed MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and Alibaba Group Holdings Limited is signed in the current week. The decision is made with an aim to promote country’s worldwide exports by Small and Medium Enterprises through e-commerce.

The agreement was signed by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir and Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group, and Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President of Global Business of Ant Financial, on behalf of Alibaba, during the visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the headquarters of the company. Alibaba Group’s Executive Chairman, Jack Ma, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony.

In the agreement, the companies agreed to foster the growth of worldwide exports of products by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan through e-commerce. At the same time off and online programs are also planned to be conducted in order to assist the SMEs to onboard the platform of Alibaba and to optimize the exports with the help of e-commerce. At the same time TDAP will help identify suitable SMEs to participate in the training programs and Alibaba will be dealing with the provision if industry analysis to the TDAP.