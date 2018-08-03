Extex introduces luxury outdoor fabrics

First commissioned to design and produce fine interior fabrics for motor yachts in the 1990’s, Extex was formed by Keith Rawkins, Co-Founder of distinguished British textile house Marina Mill, in response to a growing relationship with the marine industry. Through continued involvement with the marine industry at the very highest levels, work on super yacht projects revealed a lack of excitement and innovation when it came to outdoor fabrics. Conscious of this gap in the market, Rawkins created the Extex brand in 2002 as an exciting alternative, providing British made outdoor furnishing fabrics that would effortlessly blend easy-care practicality with sophisticated style and superior softness.

Proud supporters of the Made in Britain campaign with a strong commitment to local sourcing; all Extex fabrics are designed and hand-printed in-house, with over 90% of the range woven in Britain. Employing advanced yarn technology, the entire range is water repellent, stain resistant, light fast, pre-shrunk and machine washable to easily adapt to the unpredictable environment outdoors. With form and function given equal importance in the development process, design inspiration is taken from across the globe with the natural world a prevailing influence. From Mull, the original exterior chenille and first fabric to launch under Extex, the collection has grown to a total of 12 unique ranges, each of which combines high performance qualities with Extex’s signature luxurious feel to transform the world of outdoor furnishing fabrics for the marine industry and beyond.