Facilitate textile sector for competitiveness- Khurram

18 July 2017 (APP): The Federal Minister of Textile, Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan said it is among government top priorities to facilitate the textile sector to enhance its competitiveness and have a positive impact on the exports of the country.

While addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry, he said that; “We want to revive the confidence of textile sector through “Trade Enhancement Package” amount of Rs.162 billion for the textile industry, announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

The committee was chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz. While addressing the attendees he informed that the finance minister Mr. Ishaq Dar has assured to pay the duty drawbacks in time through “Trade Enhancement Package”. Mr. Khurram said that “We are committed for the revival of textile industry and to providing enabling an environment for textile sector”.

The committee also gave recommendations to the government about proper execution of the package. It also stressed the need of protection textile industry to enhance the export volume. Chairman APTMA, Mr. Amir Fayyaz also said that the government must support the textile industry for export led growth. While addressing he informed the committee that the trade deficit has now become a great challenge for the country. He stressed on the need of provision of proper facilities to the textile sector.

Further, he stressed to enhancement the regional trade for competing to other regional countries in the textile sector and asked for authorities concerned to resolve the genuine problems of the industry. He also placed the light on the importance of in time and proper implementation of PM export enhancement package to facilitate the textile industry.

