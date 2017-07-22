Fall in Indian textile exports

An overall decrease in the Indian textile exports has been witnessed for the year 2016-17. According to the minister of state for textiles Ajay Tamta;“the government has taken steps to revive exports of cotton textiles, which include cotton yarn, cotton fabric, cotton made-ups and cotton raw waste.”

“The shipments of cotton textiles from India stood at Rs 70,936 crore during 2016-17, as against Rs 72,994 crore in the previous financial year and Rs 71,913 crore in 2014-15,” the numbers are given on the basis of data provided by Tamta.

While talking about the current trade policies, Tamta said; “both the export of cotton and cotton yarn at present are under Open General License. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, ministry of commerce and industry being the facilitator for the import and export of cotton and cotton yarn has dispensed with the registration requirement for export of cotton as well as cotton yarn.“