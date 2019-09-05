Fashionsustain: The Neonyt conference will be even more international

With two other spin-offs in Los Angeles and Shanghai, Messe Frankfurt is driving the internationalization of Fashionsustain, the conference Neonyt to advance further. In July, she already made in New York City station. Lenzing TENCEL ™ supports the international efforts of the conference.

Twice brings the Fashionsustain, the Conference of Messe Frankfurt around sustainable textile innovations in September pioneer in the industry outside Germany together. On September 20, the event guest appearance as part of LA Fashion Festival in Los Angeles. On September 26, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is the framework in Shanghai.

At LA Fashion Festival (LAFF) the Fashionsustain’s motto is “The change of fashion is now” and takes place in close cooperation with Lenzing. Thus Lenzing informed on site in addition to its own booth on the value chain as well as the sustainability and functional benefits surrounding their fiber and TENCEL ™ Thread brand. Speakers included representatives from Lenzing, Candiani and Global Denim and “denim Pope” Adriano Goldschmied and Kerry Bannigan of the Conscious Fashion Campaign supported by the UN Office for Partnerships.

As a central part of the fashion events in Los Angeles, the two-day LA Fashion Festival combines influences from film, trade, innovation and beauty, creating immersive cultural experiences. The LAFF is clear from the LA Fashion Film Festival and offers from September 20 to 21, among other films, workshops, master classes, pop-ups and lectures on the subject of fashion.

As part of the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, one of the world’s largest trade fair for apparel fabrics and accessories and organized by Messe Frankfurt, is used in the Fashionsustain on September 26 in Shanghai, the keynote by Edwin Keh (Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, HKRITA) , Then speak Andreas Streubig (Director Global Sustainability, Hugo Boss), Jiehui Kia (Principal Sustainability Strategiest, Forum for the Future), Micke Magnusson (Change Agent and Advisor, ReAccess) and Mikkel Hansen (Program and Partnership Lead at Explorium, Fung Group) build more pilot projects in the area of textile innovation on the importance and challenges as well as the question of how new textiles can be transported to market faster.

Followed innovator pitches of startups TG3D, Reflaunt and Circular system, presented by the accelerators Fashion for Good, The Mills Fabrica and the H & M Foundation, and the sector size HeiQ.

In the subsequent panel the importance and scalability of innovative technologies for the textile industry is the focus. Panelists Cherry Cheuk Yan Ho (Investment Manager, The Mills Fabrica), Celine Huang (CEO Greater China, HeiQ), Emily Franklin (Innovation Associate, Fashion for Good), Florian Heubrandner (Vice President Global Business Management Textiles, Lenzing) and Jean Hegedus (marketing Director, Invista Lycra).

The event will be rounded off with a discussion with Tony Lowe (East Asia Ambassador, Better Buying) and Max Gilgenmann (Kaleidoscope Berlin) on the role of purchasing practices in a changing textile and fashion industry).