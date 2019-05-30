FESPA Brasil 2020

Recognized as the most important digital printing event.

March 18-21, 2020.

Venue: Expo Center Norte – Blue Pavilion | São Paulo – SP

https://www.fespabrasil.com

FESPA Brazil welcomes professionals and entrepreneurs from all over the country and Latin America, filling the corridors in search of innovative solutions for the transformation of their companies.

In 2019, FESPA Brasil follows its successful trajectory by presenting the latest technologies, equipment and supplies at Expo Center Norte’s Blue Pavilion, as well as educational initiatives whose main mission is to transform and innovate the market.

The fair brings the best in segments of strong growth in the digital printing industry, such as visual communication, signage, large format, textile, decoration, sublimation, gifts, clothing and all related markets.

The flight to the transformation began! FESPA Brasil 2019 is the right place to develop new business, being the most important digital printing event in the Brazilian market.

Contact Info:

Glenda Lyra

Tel: (11) 4013-7979

www.fespa.com