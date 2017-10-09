FESPA Eurasia 2017- Signup of new exhibitors

12 new exhibitors have signed up to take part in the FESPA Eurasia 2017. The event is planned to be held from 7th to 10th of December 2017 in Turkey. The event is an opportunity to discover the diverse and creative world of the graphic art industry at the region leading exhibition for wide format, digital, screen and textile print technology, garment decoration, and signage. The show keeps getting the sustained support of regional and international exhibitors with about 15% of the repeat exhibitors, every time with an increased stand space.

Recently about 21 new exhibitors have signed up to be a part of the upcoming season of the exhibition. The exhibition this year will display products from exhibitors including textile inks manufacturer, Promar; OKI distributor, Makpas; digital printing distributors Erke Reklam and Bitmeyen Kartus; display specialist, GTA Display, wire mesh manufacturer, Maishi Group; and Zibo Paper. While at the same time about 15% of the exhibitors have increased their stand spare the upcoming session and this is based on the successful participation at the past events.

Underlining FESPA’s commitment to the region, the FESPA Eurasia team and ARED (FESPA’s Turkish national Association) hosted a networking evening in Istanbul for over 100 representatives of prospect and existing exhibitors earlier in September. The event celebrated the launch of the FESPA Eurasia 2017 campaign, with its ‘Dare to Be Different’ strapline. Guests also received a comprehensive update on the progress of the exhibition, as well as insight into FESPA’s organizational strategy and objectives.

Aykon Yilmaz the general manager from Emirtrans, said about the event that: “The networking evening was a great event and a fantastic opportunity to meet with industry peers. Hearing from FESPA and ARED directly about the latest market trends and information about the exhibition was beneficial to us and a great occasion to ask questions and strengthen relationships.”