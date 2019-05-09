FESPA Global Print Expo for screen and digital wide format print, textile printing and signage

Fespa Global Print Expo 2019

Latest screen and digital printing solutions at Europe’s largest speciality print exhibition

FESPA Global Print Expo 2019 is Europe’s largest speciality print exhibition for screen and digital wide format print, textile printing and signage solutions. It will take place at the Messe Munich from May 14-17, 2019

Textile Print

With Print Make Wear one of the key features at this year’s Global Print Expo, textile is set to be a key talking point at the event, counting over 160 exhibitors showing textile solutions.

First time exhibitor Omniprint will be using FESPA 2019 as a platform for displaying its range of direct-to-garment (DTG) printing technologies, including its latest system, the Cheetah Industrial DTG.Digital sublimation and direct-to-textile printers will also be a key feature.



Digital Print

FESPA Global Print Expo 2019 will see the world premiere of Karibu, the first roll-to-roll printer from swissQprint. The Swiss company has confirmed that it will come with a range of standout features, including: a roll handling system that enables fast loading; a finely segment-able vacuum system; new output software; and a bespoke ink set.

Canon will once again exhibit its range of wide format digital print and automated workflow solutions, including the successful Océ Arizona flatbed series and the Océ Colorado printer, featuring Canon UVgel technology.

Ricoh will also present its assorted solutions designed to support and improve print production environments.

Screen print

SPS TechnoScreen will introduce the new SPS ASTRON QX, a full servo-driven cylinder machine designed for high-end industrial screen printing applications.

Inks

German ink manufacturer, Marabu will be presenting its offering for screen, digital and pad printing, for both graphic and industrial applications.

Workflow and Colour Management

As a developer of software applications for sign-making, screen printing, garment decorating and digital printing, CADLink is promoting the latest version of its Digital Factory OKI™ Edition RIP software, which enables users to manage their print workflows more efficiently.

The Epson Edge Print software for its S-series and F-series printers will be a highlight on the Epson stand.

Line-up of technologies and exhibitors for Print Make Wear micro-factory

FESPA has revealed the line-up of technologies and exhibitors for its Print Make Wear micro-factory feature.

The products highlighted within Print Make Wear will be provided by 19 exhibitors and will be presented within two separate tours, one focused on roll-to-roll technologies and the second on garment decoration. The technology demonstrations will be supported by a programme of talks and catwalks to enhance the visitor experience.