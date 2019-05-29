Discover digital print innovations and launches on display at FESPA 2020.

March 24-27, 2020

Venue: IFEMA parquet de juan carlos I

Madrid, Spain

https://www.fespa2020.com/

Returning to Madrid for 2020, FESPA Global Print Expo is Europe’s largest speciality and wide format print exhibition. Taking place at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre, it will be the meeting place for the industry to connect with over 700 exhibitors, showcasing their product innovations and demonstrating their solutions for screen and digital wide format print, textile printing and signage. Visitors also have the opportunity to gain access to the European Sign Expo, Europe’s only dedicated non-printed and visual communications exhibition, with 150 exhibitors for signage solutions on display.

Contact Info:

TEL: +44 (0) 1737 240 788

SALES: info@fespa.com

OTHER: marketing@fespa.com

https://www.fespa.com