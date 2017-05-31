A gamut of research & industrialists in recycling
June, 7–8, 2017
Venue: Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK
www.fashioninstitute.mmu.ac.uk/research/fibre-recycling-symposium
The Textile Institute and Manchester Metropolitan University have joined the team to bring together an even broader spectrum of research and industrialists in the recycling arena. The extended platform will be used to disseminate and showcase latest innovations in research and their practical implementation within the industry.
Contact Details:
The Textile Institute
International Headquarters
8th Floor St James’ Buildings
79 Oxford Street, Manchester
M1 6FQ UK
Tele: +44 (0)161 237 1188
E-Mail: tiihq@textileinst.org.uk
Website: www.textileinstitute.org
Head of Organizing Committee:
Mohsen Miraftab,
Professor of Fibre Science & Technology,
Bolton University
Tel: +44 (1204) 903663.
E-Mail: m.miraftab@bolton.ac.uk