A gamut of research & industrialists in recycling

June, 7–8, 2017

Venue: Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, UK

www.fashioninstitute.mmu.ac.uk/research/fibre-recycling-symposium

The Textile Institute and Manchester Metropolitan University have joined the team to bring together an even broader spectrum of research and industrialists in the recycling arena. The extended platform will be used to disseminate and showcase latest innovations in research and their practical implementation within the industry.

Contact Details:

The Textile Institute

International Headquarters

8th Floor St James’ Buildings

79 Oxford Street, Manchester

M1 6FQ UK

Tele: +44 (0)161 237 1188

E-Mail: tiihq@textileinst.org.uk

Website: www.textileinstitute.org

Head of Organizing Committee:

Mohsen Miraftab,

Professor of Fibre Science & Technology,

Bolton University

Tel: +44 (1204) 903663.

E-Mail: m.miraftab@bolton.ac.uk