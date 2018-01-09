Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) 2018

Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition is the leading topics event in Asia region. The every-2-year’s event aims to provide a trade and technical communication platform between exhibitors and trade visitors, where the cutting-edge filtration technologies and technical solutions will be discussed.
FSA 2018 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center on 5th – 7th Dec, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The exhibition’s scale has increased by 10% compared with the previous one. Furthermore, around 200 leading companies from 15 countries and regions are expected to showcase their latest products and technologies.
Leading Companies of participate in FSA 2018
Abalioglu, Aca, Ahlstrom – Munksjo, Berry Global, Binnova, Bonar High Performance, Boyoo, C & M Filtration, Chongqing Zaisheng, Dejia Filter Machine, Feite, Feng Cheng Machinery, Graham C, Hangzhou Specical Paper, Hengyong, Hollingsworth & Vose, Huachuang, Jcem, Jiaxin, Johns Manvile, Leitai, Lenzing, Libero, Low & Bonar, Ndc, Palas, Pulan, Pulisen Machinery, Ren Feng, Retop, Sehngda, Sino Matech, Taipeng, Topas, Utest, Xintao, Yonghong, Youti, etc.