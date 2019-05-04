FILTREX INNOVATION AWARD ANNOUNCED AT EDANA

Brussels, Belgium – Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg, Math2Market and Welspun India have all been shortlisted for the FILTREX™ Innovation Award, with the winner to be announced at FILTREX, the leading nonwovens filter media event to be held 14 – 15 May in Berlin.



The award recognises the efforts of nonwoven based filtration producers, honouring their continuous momentum in the search for new solutions and sustained high standards. Each nominee will present their entry at FILTREX™ on Tuesday the 14th.

The nominees are

Extia® 1000 by Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Extia® is a 100% synthetic, highly durable, pulse cleanable filter media, designed to last longer in all operating conditions. Extia® can extend filtration lifetime, whilst effectively removing coarse particulates at a lower level of pressure drop.

micronAir® Gas Shield by Freudenberg

The newest innovation from Freudenberg Filtration Technologies’ to reliably protect passengers against harmful gases and unpleasant odors, micronAir® Gas Shield is a premium activated carbon selection for automotive cabin air filters. Three regionally customized activated carbon combinations are available to adsorb the most harmful gases and unpleasant odors.

FiberFind-AI module of GeoDict software by Math2Market

The innovative and easy-to-use material simulator GeoDict® is the most complete solution for multi-scale 3D image processing and material modelling. FiberFind uses modelled nonwoven microstructures to train a neural network to label binder with artificial 3-D scans. After training, the neural network also recognizes the binder in 3-D scans of real nonwovens.