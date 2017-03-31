Finalists announced for Future Textiles Awards 2017

WTiN- World Textile Information Network launched the technical textiles award back in 2014. These awards were meant to recognize success in textile innovation and celebrate the essential work of the many businesses which support the industry.

For the year 2017, the finalists have been announced for the Future Textiles Awards, which will be staged during Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany. The event is an International trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens that is to be held in May 09–12, 2017.

According to the official press release more than 100 entries were received from all end-use sectors in technical textiles, as well as materials experts, product developers and designers. A judging panel comprising leading industry representatives, chief executives and research specialists were tasked with selecting the final shortlist of entrants in 15 categories. To be presented awards include best products in sportswear, protective textiles, industrial textiles and medical textiles. Other categories making a return this year are Ground Breaking Partnership, Best Start-up Company and Innovator of the Year.

Said is that the winners will be announced during the dinner on Wednesday 10 May, held at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. The awards are sponsored by the Archroma, Covestro and Cotton Incorporated. This will be the third edition of the Future Textiles Awards. Just like the previous events this time the event will again host over 200 guests, including a host of leading companies and research institutes. The Awards have since become a biennial event to reflect the product development cycle, and offer a longer period between editions to attract an even bigger variety of cutting-edge products, processes and treatments. More details about the event are available on the official website that can be reached through the url- www.futuretextilesawards.com