First sustainable textile school-Chemnitz

Experts from around the globe are heading towards Chemnitz for first ever sustainable textile school. More than 30 international specialists from different sectors of global textile industry will gather in Chemnitz in eastern Germany from 18-20 September 2017, for the ‘premiere’ of the Sustainable Textile School.

On the occasion, the experts will share their knowledge about different business opportunities about how the textile value chain can be transformed towards a sustainable approach. In order to foster the transfer of knowledge and to educate the upcoming generations of textile, the experts, researchers, and practitioners will share their knowledge and ideas on the event. It will also provide them an opportunity for fruitful exchange, and students will have the chance to participate through special sponsorship. To bring this idea to completion, the Gherzi Textil Organization, and Chemnitz University of Technology will perform a joint venture with a number of national, international and regional partners.

According to the official representative of The Sustainable Textile School; “The sustainability discussion in the textile chain has progressed far in the last decade. This important subject has moved even farther into the consumers’ focus through the media presence of the Greenpeace organization and movies such as The True Cost in the past few years,” added to the discussion was that; “Most of the brand manufacturers have by now decided to take up the subject and use it for their own purposes in the meantime, not only to develop further sales and unique selling points, but also to design their global supply chains cost-efficiently, productively and sustainably,”.

This idea will give rise to a series of events for students as well as professionals, around the globe and is focused on becoming a central place for innovation and future training in the field of Sustainable Textile Industry. A major focus of this school will be to provide a better insight about the value-added stages of the textile industry.

Further information

info@sustainable-textile-school.com

www.sustainable-textile-school.com