The Textile Institute of Manchester – FTI Fellowship to Mr. M. Taher Punjwani – another feather in his cap!

In the Ceremony held in Manchester on 23rd May 2019 Mr. M. Taher Punjwani was awarded Fellowship – CText FTI by prestigious The Textile Institute of Manchester. This award is the highest level Professional Qualification by the Institute. In this time of specialization a few have accomplished recognition in different fields of Textiles. He is the singular honour of being a Textile Technologist, Textile Engineer and Textile manufacturer. He excelled in his endeavours and undertakings therefore at one time knew him in the USA as Mr. Textiles, in the Far East Icon of Textiles and in Pakistan a father of Pakistan Knitwear. In reply to some questions, Mr. Punjwani – Taher explained and elucidated:

What is the criteria to qualify for FTI and is it a degree of the University?

Taher Punjwani: As we know, the Greater Manchester was the birth place of Industrial Revolution more so of the Textile Industry. In the process it became the hub of “mechanized” Textile Industry of the World. To cater for the need of skill labour, mechanics, supervisors and Heads of Spinning and Weaving Departments School and Colleges were established. As level of the teaching in all Institutes could not be the same, the Industry with the help of the Government established the Textile Institute in 1910 which in 1925 was Incorporated by the Royal Charter with the objective of promoting professionalism and standardisation of Textiles education which are:

LTI – Licentiate ship is awarded to a person who has acquired of good knowledge of Textiles or related Industry.

ATI – is chartered professional qualification awarded generally to those with specialization in one area of Textiles.

FTI – the Fellowship is awarded to those who make a major personal creative contribution to Textile sciences and or/Textile Industry – it is not awarded automatically even to a person with PhD degree. It is therefore also an honourable award.

In some Textile Centre in the USA you were known as Mr. Textiles, please briefly tell us about this citation?

Taher Punjwani: I have been fortunate to have opportunities of different fields of Textile in Pakistan and the USA, in Research and Development Departments of Textiles Machinery manufacturers and the largest Textile Mills of the time otherwise not even open to visitors. I was trained to install Automatic winders of Barber Colman – who were then manufacturers of Automatic winders etc. Because of these opportunities, I acquired general knowledge of different fields of Textiles and therefore many Americans in Textiles respected me and called me Mr. Textile even Barber Colman’s competitor of Murata of Japan invited me to show their first high-tech machine before introducing in the market.

You are also called father of Pakistan Knitwear – please tell us briefly about your contribution.

Taher Punjwani: In 1981 when I entered in knitwear manufacturing most Factories were not aware of difference between yarns of weaving and knitting, gauge of knitting machine required for a particular count of yarn and for a given fabric. Excessive shrinkage a major problem was minimized and I was able to manufacture exportable knitwear with local knitting and dyeing machines which I got manufactured on my specifications in Faisalabad and Karachi i.e. without a big capital investment. I shared my knowledge with my friends in the Industry and my Factory was also open for them.

In this Ceremony, Prof. Qutab was awarded the Institute Medal for his outstanding services to the Textile Industry in general and Pakistan in particular as the Chairman of Lahore Section of the Textile Institute. Because of his work and academic activities many Textiles Technologist / Engineers have become the Institute Members. He has encouraged deserving Members to apply for ATI (Associateship of the Textile Institute) and seniors for FTI (Fellowship of the Textile Institute).

Syed Qutab has been in Textile since 1953 and earned reputation of the most competent and knowledgeable in Weaving in particular thus referred it to as Baba-e-weaving. His Management skill has been recognized as par excellence. He teaches in the University of Management & Technology, Lahore. His contribution in his personal capacity and the Chairman of The Textile Institute organises Seminars and Conferences in Lahore and Faisalabad immense. His many students have obtained doctorates degrees in Textiles who always respect him their ustad (respected teacher).

M. Taher Punjwani awarded The Textile Institute FTI

Prof. Qutab awarded with the Medal for outstanding services