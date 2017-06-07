China’s decreasing share in EU textile imports

Vigorous entries’ of other production zone has kept decreasing the China’s position as a supplier of textile and apparel to the EU, in the last year. SAARC is the main beneficiary of this situation and can be seen growing slowly but steadily since 2010.

On the other hand, the Mediterranean countries have experienced the same scenario as China between 2010 and 2015, but import shares have stabilised or even improved in 2016, the European Apparel and Textile Confederation.

According to the report analysis of Euratex, the external trades of the textile and clothing sector of as well as the main EU suppliers and customers evaluates the weight of regions and sectors in total EU trade and includes detailed tables and graphs for the 33 main EU trade partners. In 2016, four zones—China, Mediterranean, SAARC and ASEAN—accounted for over 86% of total extra-EU textile and clothing imports. EU-28 imports originating from these groupings primarily related to clothing goods.

In terms of products, China prevailed as the main supplier of woven garments to EU last year. However, China’s share continued to decline to the benefit of South Asian and Mediterranean countries. Concerning imports of knitted garments, China was overtaken by the SAARC zone, said was so in the report.