G-Star Raw Launches It’s Most Sustainable Jeans Ever In Partnership With DyStar®, Artistic Milliners, and Saitex. Born from its commitment to continuously challenge the conventions of denim design and lead the industry in sustainable innovation, G-Star RAW launches its most sustainable jean ever in S/S ’18, the G-Star Elwood RFTPi jean. Developed by analyzing each part of the denim design process and exploring how to reduce the environmental impact at every step, the G-Star Elwood RFTPi jean marks a milestone in sustainable denim manufacturing.

How the G-Star Elwood RFTPi Jean was made:

G-Star partnered with its suppliers to develop the cleanest indigo dyeing process in the world – a world’s first. Working with Dystar® and Artistic Milliners the cleanest indigo technology ever was formulated using 70% fewer chemicals, no salts and producing no salt by-product during the reduction and dyeing process, consequently saving water and leaving clean and recyclable water effluent.

The most sustainable washing techniques, responsibly made – G-Star worked with long-standing partner Saitex to make and wash the garments with their utmost care for people and environment. By employing sustainable technologies, good chemistry and renewable energies, 98% of the water will be recycled and re-used and the other 2% will be evaporated, leaving no water to be wasted or discharged into the local environment.

Only 100% organic cotton was used – Using cotton which is grown without synthetic fertilizers and toxic pesticides. This sustains and improves the health of soil, ecosystems and societies.

All other components not conducive to easy recycling were removed– G-Star removed all rivets and zippers and instead used eco-finished metal buttons. In addition, all labeling and carton packaging is responsibly sourced.

In pioneering these new means of production, while maintaining an uncompromising dedication to quality and style, G-Star aims to be an instrument for change in the denim industry – leading the way for independents and other global brands alike. As a result, G-Star is working with its mill partner to provide open-source access to fabric development processes through Cradle to Cradle certification.

“Almost everyone has a pair of jeans in their closet. As a key player in this market, G-Star RAW takes responsibility to lead by example in promoting sustainable denim innovation. Our new denim fabric and its revolutionary indigo process will become an open source for the rest of the industry to use. We would like to invite others to join us towards cleaner and more ethical denim production globally.” – Frouke Bruinsma, Corporate Responsibility Director of G-Star RAW.

“We are really proud to have collaborated with our partners G-Star and Dystar® in developing the most sustainable denim fabric ever made at Artistic Milliners. Together we have pioneered a radical new dyeing method which is hydro and salt-free, we call the process Crystal Clear. This is perhaps the most radical change to the indigo dyeing process since its industrialization. Even though this formula is in its infancy we are hopeful that in due time it will be adopted by the denim industry at large as there is an unprecedented environmental/water saving potential in using this method.”- Omer Ahmed- Director, Artistic Milliners.

The G-Star Elwood RFTPi jean, together with its counterpart the D-Staq RFTPi denim jacket, will be available in stores and online from February 15th for both men and women.