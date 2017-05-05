Gap & Athleta set goals to boost usage of sustainable fiber

Bold steps are announced to be made in the next five years to boost the concept of sustainability on the apparel based fiber. Gap commits to get 100% of cotton from more sustainable sources than ever while on the other hand, Atheleta commits to having about 80% of the materials to be made of sustainable fiber. The commitments were made on Earth day. The core aim of this commitment was to boost production while keeping the planet safer and healthier for the coming generations.

These commitments are the latest advancements in Gap Inc.’s journey to integrate more sustainable product innovation and fabric technology across its portfolio. Gap’s Chief Product Officer Wendi Goldman said that “We believe in actively protecting the planet we all share.” He further added to his discussion that “With our new sustainable cotton goal, we have the opportunity to make a big impact on the global cotton community, and bring to light what’s so incredibly important to the future of garment manufacturing, what matters to us as a brand, and what matters to our customers.”

Partnering with Better Cotton Initiatives was another decision made by Gap to achieve its new cotton goal. At the same time, Gap’s new commitment will include the use of another sustainable cotton such as organic, recycled and American-grown. Basically, this cotton goal of Gap is part of the brand’s Gap for a Good platform for more sustainable fashion, which also includes saving water and reducing energy consumption, as well as educating and empowering women through Gap Inc.’s signature life skills and education program, P.A.C.E.

At the same time, Athleta’s sustainable fiber goal is one of four goals the brand shared. According to Nancy Green, president, and CEO of Athleta “For Athleta and our community, the Earth is our playground, and we believe it’s vitally important to protect it for the next generation.” Further added was that “With the use of more recycled and sustainable fibers, we’re working to lessen our impact on the environment and preserve the Earth’s precious natural resources. Using our business for good is central to the mission of Athleta.”

Athleta is already working on the sustainability and conversion of materials to recycles organic and synthetic cotton. The brand will meet its new 2020 goal through a focus on partnering with fiber and manufacturing suppliers on innovative solutions. This expanded sustainability commitment of Athleta’s expanded also includes setting goals to use more efficient fabric dyeing and finishing techniques to save water; to help empower the women who make its clothes, and also reduce waste at the brand’s stores and HQ operations.