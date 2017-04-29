Garment training institute all ready to setup in Pakistan

With a net amount of about 125 million PKR, the arrangements are all set to establish the Pakistan Readymade Technical Training Institute (PRITI). Efforts are on the way to select the most suitable site for the institution. The institution is said to be producing trained workforce for quality control, stitching, sewing machine mechanics, and pattern designing.

According to Mr. Ijaz A Khokhar, chairman of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA); male and females will be facilitated with separate training sessions. While addressing a press conference he also said that “PRITI will be helpful for exporters dealing in readymade garments industry for employing trained workforce and improve productivity as well as overall quality of the products.” Talking in particular about the Sialkot industry of textile he said that about 50 units are currently working in the area that is producing Martial Arts uniform while that of about 100 units are dealing with sportswear and tracksuit manufacturing.