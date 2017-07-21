Garments export in Pakistan rose by 4.10%

In the month of July/May the garment export increase to about 2.073 billion dollars, that makes an up of about 4.10%. At the same time, the readymade garment exports went up to 81.760 million dollars in the same period. These numbers are officially presented by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Export of quantity, readymade garments went up 4%, or 1.105 million dozens, to 30.689 million dozens in July-May 2017. Previously it was 29.584 million dozens in July-May 2016. Export of readymade garments, moved back to $180.307 million in May 2017, with a decrease of 7.21%, or $14.001 million.