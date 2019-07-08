German technology meets Pakistani textile industry

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), SBS systems for business solutions is organizing a business delegation of German textile machinery producers to Pakistan in collaboration with the German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) and the technical support of the VDMA Textile Machinery Association.

15 selected highly innovative and technologically-advanced German companies specialized in production technologies along the entire textile value chain from spinning, knitting, weaving, nonwovens and finishing will be on a 5 day trip to Karachi and Lahore to establish a Pakistani-German business dialogue.

Five days of conferences, individual business meetings and institutional and technical visits in Pakistan are a unique opportunity for Pakistani companies and institutions to meet the delegation in order to foster bilateral cooperation and exchange views on innovations, technologies and business opportunities.

Brückner Group member companies are global leaders in building machines and systems. The corporate group has been family-owned since it was founded in 1960. This is reflected in particular in the long-term orientation – a significant success factor for our customers and ourselves. The group has some 2,600 employees worldwide and is managed by the strategic management holding company, Brückner Group GmbH.

Durkopp Adler is a German manufacturer of material handling systems and industrial sewing machines that are used in the manufacture of garment and upholstery. It is headquartered in Bielefeld, Germany. The firm is a result of a merger in 1990 between Koch Adler Nahmaschinenwerke and Durkoppwerke. It has operations in nearly 10 countries and has 11 subsidiaries.The firm’s equity is largely controlled by ShangGong Company of China.

Groz-Beckert is the world’s leading provider of industrial machine needles, precision parts and fine tools, as well as systems and services for the production and joining of textile fabrics. All around the world, the products and services support the textile processes of knitting and warp knitting, weaving, felting, tufting, carding and sewing.

Everything comes together at the headquarters in Albstadt, Germany. The family-owned company also has further production sites in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the USA, India, China, and Vietnam. Numerous sales affiliates and sales partners complement the international presence.

HEUSCH has been founded in 1850 in Aachen, Germany. The company is the world leading supplier for cutting solutions in the textile and leather industry. For the textile and the carpet industry the company suppliers concave spirals and ledger blades for the shearing process. Shearing is part of the finisching process that gives the final touch to the material. This is the moment when emotions are breathed into the product: the look and feel are established. The following products have been invented by Heusch for textile industry: complete shearing units, concave shearing spiral, inductive hardening for

textile spirals, fully hardened ledger blade, Polymant ledger blade and first self-sharpening textile spiral.

JKS was founded 1842 as a manufacturer of all kinds of belts and leather products for the textile industry. Since 1961 JKS has expanded its products to include rubber aprons.

Since 1970 JKS has expanded its products to include rubber cots. With a well-equipped manufacturing unit of our own: ISO 9001:2000 certified we guarantee leading technology and consistency in manufacturing.

All our Aprons & Cots are quality warranted and our motto is satisfaction of our customers. Our worldwide success is down to our timely delivery, accuracy, precision, and durability of our aprons and cots.

KARL MAYER is technology and market leader as well as driving force for innovations in textile machinery building. The manufacturer offers perfect solutions for warp knitting, technical textiles and warp preparation for weaving and under the KM.ON brand digital solutions for all customer groups. The success of its international customers is of utmost importance to KARL MAYER. Therefore, it has always been the company‘s aim to provide its clients with the best economical and technical products and services and to offer innovations which bring fresh impetus to the textile world.

Mayer & Cie is a leading global manufacturer of circular knitting machines. From fabrics for home textiles to sportswear, nightwear or swimwear, Mayer & Cie. has the right machine to manufacture them and quite a lot more…

Monforts global leader among the manufacturers and exporters of textile machines since 1884. Innumerable patents and pioneering achievements in textile finishing have marked our way to today` s leading position in the world market. Quality, performance and reliability have been the hallmarks of our image as one of the world’s leading suppliers of textile finishing machines for more than a hundred years.

Saurer is a leading globally operating technology company focusing on innovations for the processing of fibre and yarn, including machinery, components and software. We partner with customers, providing smart fit-for-propose solutions to help our clients achieve their business aspirations.

SETEX with 25 years of experience we rank among the global market leaders for controller, sensor and software solutions in the field of textile dyeing and finishing. Particularly demanding tasks such as planning, controlling, monitoring and analyzing manufacturing processes and the implementation of further advanced methodologies, have built up our strong reputation in the market. Our deep understanding on textile manufacturing processes makes us an ideal partner for meeting the modern challenges faced by automation projects.

Textechno your partner in quality assurance for more than 60 years testing instruments produced by Textechno have formed the basis of effective quality control in the textile- and man-made fibre industry. High-quality innovative testing equipment and systems for quality assurance along the textile production chain for chemical and staple fibers as well as filament and fiber yarns. Instruments for technical textiles and reinforcement applications as well as a commercial inspection service complete the portfolio.

Trützschler GmbH & Co. KG is part of the Trützschler Group, a German textile machinery manufacturer with its headquarter in Mönchengladbach, Germany. The family business is divided into the business units Spinning, Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers and Card Clothing. Machines, installations and accessories for spinning preparation, the nonwovens and man-made fibre industry are produced in eight locations worldwide. In addition to four factories in Germany, Trützschler has production sites in China, India, USA and Brazil as well as a development location in Switzerland. Several service centres provide customer proximity in the important textile processing areas. Worldwide, the Trützschler Group has more than 3.000 employees. The Trützschler GmbH & Co. KG, which operates in the spinning segment, generated a turnover of 196 million EUR in 2017.

State-of-the-Art complete lines and machinery for the production of nonwovens, man-made staple fibers as well as carpet and industrial filament yarns.



WEKO has been active in its today’s business areas for more than 60 years. Privately owned and situated in the surroundings of Stuttgart, the stronghold of fuss-pots and thinkers, we have closely worked together with various renowned partners right from the beginning. Our more than 140 highly-qualified employees worldwide guarantee the quality of WEKO technology for a variety of industries including printing, nonwoven, tissue and chip board, plastic film production, paper and textile finishing, corrugated board and abrasive production.

A German manufacturer of conditioning systems with over 150 years of tradition. In 1941, we developed the first vacuum steaming machine for the textile industry. Today, approximately 2000 Welker systems are installed worldwide.