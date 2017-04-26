Global Merino fabric bags Eco performance award

According to the sources the Global Merino, which is a pioneer in biodegradable functional fabrics, is soon to be awarded with the Eco Performance award. The decision is made on the basis of its sustainably produced and biodegradable functional fabric, GM 1754, at the Performance Days expo, trade fair for innovations in fabrics and accessories in functional sportswear and work wear. The event is planned to be held in Munich, Germany on April 26 and 27, 2017.

GM 1754, is made from 64% of polyester and about 36% merino. This fabric is categorized as biodegradable. A special kind of polyester used in the fabric that makes it possible for this fabric to attain the biodegradable characteristic. These fibres are tested under the standards of ASTM D5511 for “Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials.”

Recycling is the major possibility these days to exploit the waste products, even in fabrics. However the garments made from synthetic fibres are not paid much attention in this manner. If the textiles are collected, the problem is often caused by their composition because, only pure substances can be recycled. Consequently, much clothing finds its way into landfills, waste incineration plants, or is just dumped on the side of the road. Thus, valuable resources are lost and even worse, sensitive ecosystems are harmed since synthetic fibres can last well over 100 years until they are decomposed.

Cotton, wool, and reclaimed fibres such as modal or tencel only require a few months to a year. Fibres that rapidly decompose to biomass at a compost site, a landfill or even in water can help reduce the volume in the landfills and conserve resources. This situation explains the current interest in the natural as well as synthetic fiber including polyester.