Global show DOMOTEX 2020 with central focus on “ATMYSHERE”

Keeping the pulse on healthiness, comfort, aesthetics, sustainability and mainly demands of consumers the DOMOTEX 2020 global show is going to be held from 10-13 January at Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany with central focus on “ATMYSPHERE”. Manufacturers and exhibiters would showcase their products to articulate the keynote theme.

Products along with functionality would also serve the purpose of pleasant and aesthetically appealing internal environment. Commodities for interior atmosphere include the carpets that could have sound insulation and thermal insulation attributes; wood based floorboards serving as moisture regulator; and floor coverings with hypo-allergenic characteristics.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, the new Global Director of DOMOTEX, expressed that the central theme “ATMYSPHERE” is basically inspired by highly focused issues of society’s health and well-being, and such developed products could present the ideal internal environment.