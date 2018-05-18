Gore and Bonbouton to explore smart fabric technology

W. L. Gore & Associates has announced a collaboration with a digital health start-up Bonbouton to explore material solutions in advanced sensor technology and enable practical smart fabrics for assistive apparel and digital health applications.
Bonbouton is a New York City-based team of innovators in inkjet-printed, low-cost graphene temperature sensors. With technology licensed from the Stevens Institute of Technology, Bonbouton has emerged as an industry leader in microsensor technology, developing mechanically flexible and molecularly thin sensors for monitoring skin temperature with graphene oxide (GO).
The initial phase of the Gore-Bonbouton agreement will focus on collaborative research in the area of temperature sensing materials. This explorative process will lay a foundation for future applications of sensor technology and conductive inks in digital health, chronic care management and smart fabrics.