Governor Sindh stresses Value Addition to Boost Export Growth

To boost Pakistan’s economy Mr Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh emphasized on value addition in textile sector. He said that value addition is of great significance in all six major sub-sectors of value chain process including spinning, weaving, processing, printing and garment and yarn manufacturing for the growth of exports resulting in employment opportunities and accelerated industrialization. He highlighted the room for expansion textile sector has with improved energy and law and order situation.

He quoted, “During this fiscal year exports have again picked up momentum as compared to previous fiscal year and textile sector’s performance is also improving”.

He also praised the contributions of Textile Institute of Pakistan in producing cordon blue human resource for the textile sector both in and outside the country.