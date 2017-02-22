Graphene-enhanced textile for better Thermal Comfort

Directa Plus, a producer and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, has for the first time worked together with Eurojersey, an Italian of high quality warp-knit technical fabrics under its Sensitive Fabrics brand, to produce a range of fabrics containing the company’s graphene-based products.

The lamination of Sensitive Fabrics with Grafytherm functional membranes containing G+, distributed exclusively by Directa Textile Solutions, produces a technologically advanced fabric with unique thermal features: the presence of G+ graphene, which is highly thermally conductive, is said to allow a homogeneous distribution of the heat produced by the human body in cold weather and a heat dispersion effect in hot weather.

The result is an ideal thermal comfort level for every wearer, in any situation, which has not been accomplished with any other material, the company reports. The first R&D samples of these innovative technical textiles were presented by Eurojersey at ISPO, the sport and sportswear international trade fair held in Munich. According to the manufacturer, they are characterized, in addition to the thermal features, by high elasticity and a high grade of breathability, waterproofness and windproofness.