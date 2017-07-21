Growth in value-added textile exports in Pakistan

An insignificant growth of about 0.04% is posted in textile and clothing exports of Pakistan. according to a report published by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, by the start of this week, the textile and garment exports stood at $1.21bn in June that shows an increase of 24% in the same month, last year.

The foreign sales by Pakistani textile groups constitute about 605 of the net shares of the country exports. They are also reported to be stagnant at $12bn in the past few years. According to the data, the readymade garment sector is the only bright spot. The exports of this sector grew about 6% on YoY basis and reached to $2.31bn in the fiscal year of 2016/17. In terms of quantity, the garment exports also witnessed a growth of about 6.13%.

Knit wear is a value added product and had shown a negative move of 0.07% to 2.36 bn dollars. The knit wear exports recorded a growth of abotu0.66% in term of quantity. The exports of towels fell 2.04pc year-on-year in value and 0.87pc in quantity in 2016-17. The cotton cloth exports decreased to about 4.23pc in value, however, had increased 7.49pc in terms of quantity. Exports of raw cotton dropped 44pc in value and 49pc in quantity in 2016-17.

The low value-added product export, like cotton-carded, edged up 62pc in value and 51pc in quantity. Tents and canvas exports grew 57pc in value while those of made-up articles, excluding towels and bed-wear, up 2.62pc.