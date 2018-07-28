Groz-Beckert at CINTE 2018 in Shanghai

At the CINTE 2018 Groz-Beckert will present its extensive product portfolio and several services in the fields of felting and carding.

The Groz-Beckert application consulting services have been expanded with the staple fiber needle punch line which is available for tests and joint projects in both textile and needle development. Groz-Beckert will be focusing on the needle solutions for exceptional surface quality in pre-needling. The GEBECON® felting needle offers improved stability compared with a conventional standard felting needle – combined with good needle flexibility.

In addition to the EcoStar® felting needle and the new Groz-Beckert® dur needle, the company will also be presenting the HyTec® P jet strip – its latest product for hydroentanglement. Along with improvised handling properties, the innovative jet strips are significantly harder which result in a positive effect on mechanical properties like scratch resistance, service life and bending strength.

The carding division will present its extensive range of products for nonwovens industry. Here the focus is going to be increased performance and saving raw materials. Due to improved fiber control, EvoStep® doffer wire and high performance worker distributes the fibers in a more uniform manner in the web and helps achieve the nonwoven properties more efficiently which results in use of raw materials to a minimum.

The SiroLock® high-performance worker and doffer wire also offers opportunities to save on raw material – mainly through the more uniform web quality. It also offers increased performance thanks to the higher achievable delivery speeds and web weights. Alongside the increased performance without fiber fly, SiroLock® also offers improved blending of the fibers.