Groz-Beckert at ITMA Asia with new insights in glass

Groz-Beckert will be present with all six product areas and receiving customers and partners at its booth in Hall 4, Booth D25 in the sixth ITMA Asia and CITME.

In order to establish optimal communication in the Chinese market, the Groz-Beckert WeChat Account went online in 2017. Since then, the needle manufacturer has been providing weekly news on the company, its products and services, as well as the latest topics relating to all aspects of the Chinese textile market.

The Knitting (knitting and warp knitting) product area will be presenting its portfolio for circular knitting, flat knitting, leg wear and warp knitting at ITMA Asia. The division will be placing a particular focus on a system-oriented approach.

This year, a new acrylic exhibit of a sock machine rounds off the glass insights into the different knitting technologies. The exhibit demonstrates a wide range of Groz-Beckert products in different gauges – with needles and system parts for ten different models from the fields of socks and seamless hosiery.

As a system provider, Groz-Beckert offers a unique product variety with its Weaving division. The high-performance tying machine KnotMaster will be presented in the field of weaving preparation.

Heald frames and healds, as well as warp stop motions, drop wires and the PosiLeno® leno system will be available for customers to experience in action in the WeavingLoom.

Groz-Beckert has expanded its range for application advice with its own staple fiber needle punch line in the field of Felting (nonwovens) in the Textile and Development Center (TDC) in Albstadt, Germany.

The division will also be presenting its patented GEBECON® Felting Needle, which offers improved surface quality and optimal bending resistance. The EcoStar® Felting Needle is a real highlight for all applications with the highest demands for surface quality.

For spun lace customers, Groz-Beckert will be presenting the innovative HyTec® jet strip.

As a system provider, Groz-Beckert also offers all tool components – consisting of tufting needles, loopers, reed fingers and tufting knives, in the field of Tufting – all from a single source.

A perfectly coordinated interplay between the clothings in the field of Carding achieves an optimal carding result both in the revolving flat card and in the roller card. The use of special clothing geometries in the nonwovens industry, like the worker and doffer wires SiroLock® and EvoStep® leads to better fiber control and a more even web.

For processing synthetic fibers in particular, the company offers a special card clothing with a curved tooth profile: the synthetic doffer wire D40-30-52C CBF.

The Sewing product area will be showing how the different stitch formation types work in detail at ITMA Asia. The individual stitch types differ in the number and geometrical arrangement of the threads and are divided into six basic types (classes 100 to 600). There will be an opportunity to experience the stitch type 605 (cover chain stitch) at the trade fair. It consists of three needle threads, one looper thread and a covering thread and is used for sewing bindings and fancy seams onto items of clothing made from knitted fabric