Groz-Beckert presents product and service innovations at ITMA

Groz-Beckert will be presenting its product innovations at the Fira De Barcelona from 20 to 26 June 2019. The company will be present with all six product areas and the Groz-Beckert Academy and the Technology and Development Center (TEZ) will also be represented with their service range spanning across all fields and product areas. While the TEZ will be presenting its wide range of options for problem solving, optimizations and new developments, the Academy will be showing its comprehensive training range. A new feature: The plans for digital expansion of the analog range – to help us remain independent from the event time and location.

The individual product areas offer completely new virtual insights into the product and service world of the company thanks to augmented reality. The Knitting area also has several new products up its sleeve: A knitting machine needle that was specially designed for use in large diameter circular knitting machines that work with staple fiber yarns. A sock needle that is particularly suitable for high loads due to its optimized geometries. A needle for application-oriented use in the field of technical textiles for flat knitting machines and a needle that enables penetration into new dimensions of fineness in the flat knitting sector. In addition, the Knitting division is planning various sales campaigns for visitors at the booth.

Automated and digital processes in the sense of Industry 4.0 play an increasingly important role – also and especially in weaving preparation. Groz-Beckert’s Weaving department is taking on these challenges and presenting live at the ITMA about how innovation and automation could look within weaving preparation. Visitors will learn everything there is to know about high-performance machines for weaving preparation, as well as the extensive range of weaving accessories.

The Felting product area will present its comprehensive contribution to the global nonwovens industry. Whether the new customer product improves our customers’ know-how protection or simplifies needle logistics, the customer-specific label offers numerous advantages that visitors can learn about in detail at the ITMA.

Increasing demands on the quality of products are shaping the demands of end customers in the area of Tufting as well. The corresponding tools demand maximum performance. Groz-Beckert takes on these requirements with the unique quality promise of its gauge part system, which we use to meet the highest demands of our customers.

Around four years after integrating Groz-Beckert’s newest product area, the Carding area will present numerous new developments at the ITMA. Visitors can look forward the new InLine clothing series for the nonwovens industry, further developed cylinder and doffer wires, and stationary and revolving flats for the spinning industry.

The Sewing product area is presenting various innovations that meet various requirements. Because the variety of materials is immense: From the finest knitted goods to the thickest leather. The process of sewing is faced with different challenges at every turn. To ensure that we have the right product for every situation, Groz-Beckert offers an extensive product range and provides support far beyond the actual sewing process with additional services.