Groz-Beckert demonstrates its innovative strength at Techtextil and Texprocess Fair

Albstadt/Frankfurt am Main, Germany: Research, development, production, planning and consulting – experts from all sectors will come together at the Techtextil and Texprocess Fair, Frankfurt Trade Fair Center from 14 to 17 May 2019. With a special focus on the trend theme “Urban Living – City of the Future”, the two leading trade fairs for technical textiles and nonwovens present a glimpse into the future of the industry. Also present at the Fair: Groz-Beckert – the world’s leading supplier of industrial machine needles will exhibit its comprehensive product and service portfolio in the Knitting, Weaving, Felting, Carding and Sewing product areas in Hall 3.0, Booth F03.

In the area of Knitting, Groz-Beckert is exhibiting its portfolio for the product areas of circular knit, legwear, knitwear and flat knitwear. The focus is on system solutions – precisely coordinated system components enable smooth interaction and thus ensure uniform appearance of the goods and increased process reliability.

Another key topic is the expansion of the product portfolio, for example by offering needles in new intricacies – including coated needles. Additional needle types in the patented litespeed® plus version and new system components, which have been developed in close cooperation with machine manufacturers meet their high quality standards and complete the product portfolio. In addition, Groz-Beckert enables its customers to enter new business fields with individual developments for specific applications.

At Techtextil, Groz-Beckert’s Weaving product area will present its range of products for weaving preparation and weaving accessories.

In addition, the trade fair stand will be offering both special healds and new insights into monofilament: In addition to highest row densities, these also allow a particularly thread-gentle processing. Combined with the innovative thread eye, which is not soldered but glued into the monofilament, Groz-Beckert healds ensure consistent fabric quality and maximum machine efficiency. The new ANTABRA surface treatment provides additional wear resistance.

The Felting area presents an absolute novelty with Groz-Beckert customized product: Thanks to the customizable customer label, Groz-Beckert customers not only benefit from enhanced know-how protection, but also from more security and safety when handling needles in production.

Another highlight of the stand is the 3D print model of the staple fiber needling line (SVL). The SVL has been available to Groz-Beckert customers and partners for the last two years at the company’s Albstadt headquarters, in the Technology and Development Center (TEZ), in Germany.

Within the traditional nonwovens industry, Groz-Beckert’s GEBECON® felting needle offers the best possible fracture/bending properties and thus optimized needling parameters, as well as an improved surface quality of the final product. Groz-Beckert will be presenting details of the patented shape of working part of this needle at the trade fair stand using a man-sized needle exhibit. Groz-Beckert also has such an exhibit ready for Spunlace customers: In addition to its improved handling properties, the innovative HyTec® P jet strip also has a significantly higher hardness, which has a positive effect on all mechanical properties such as scratch resistance, flexural rigidity and service life.



The Carding area completes Groz-Beckert’s product range for the nonwovens industry. At Techtextil visitors can directly compare different tooth geometries. The worker and user sets SiroLock® and EvoStep®, for example, ensure improved fiber control in the fleece. SiroLock® also impresses with performance enhancements in carding, while the EvoStep® set emphasizes on saving raw material.

The Sewing product area presents various special application needles on the this year’s Texprocess trade fair program. Their use increases the process reliability and productivity when sewing textiles that make special demands on a trouble-free sewing process. In addition to the special application needles SAN® 5.2 and SAN® 6 that are both specifically designed for the processing of technical textiles, medium and heavy weaving, the company introduces the redesigned SAN® 10 XS special application needle. Thanks to redesigned geometry, these fine and finest products are even more gentle on materials.

In addition, the Sewing area is on-site with INH (Ideal Needle Handling) quality management. The patented process helps customers handle sewing machine needles throughout the sewing process and also provides a digital solution for documenting needle breaks.

The Academy and the Technology and Development Center (TEZ) jointly present their cross-departmental service program. This unites diverse training courses, test services and joint developments under one roof. With customer- oriented standard solutions or individual offers, suitable solutions are found for a wide variety of requirements.