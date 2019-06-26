Groz-Beckert uses augmented reality to present its highlights at the ITMA europe in Barcelona

Groz-Beckert among them – are on hand presenting a fascinating array of innovations. The company’s booth welcomes visitors to explore product and service highlights, laid out attractively with a completely reworked booth concept and a new digital form of presentation harnessing augmented reality.

New booth concept

All six product areas at Groz-Beckert are on exhibit, as are services that span multiple areas, such as the Groz-Beckert Academy and the Technology and Development Center (TEZ) in the booth’s so-called ‘Innovation Hub.’ This Innovation Hub gathers the absolute latest innovations from the various company areas, with a dedicated presentation zone for each product segment.

The entire diverse range of Groz-Beckert products can thus be presented in a tremendously compact space – both in the real and virtual worlds. Augmented reality offers the chance to achieve new perspectives and unprecedented insights into the product catalog. This virtual system does more than just present the same information in a new way. It ensures that visitors depart the Groz-Beckert booth having enjoyed the kind of unique experience that builds real positive associations.

The new Groz-Beckert campaign is the common thread through the entire booth, both at a visual and content level. Numerous films and animated clips have been composed to present and explain the various motifs. One fun highlight is the selfie station positioned in the booth’s tunnel area. It not only stages the new campaign in a creative way, it also makes the customer part of the exhibition itself.

Groz-Beckert Academy

The Academy’s training program reflects Groz-Beckert’s dedication to sharing knowledge, passing along practical wisdom and building expertise. Its training sessions convey a powerful mix of practice and theory, building a deeper understanding of technique and process. To make its offerings available quicker and more simply, the Groz-Beckert Academy will be undergoing a significant digital and international expansion to ensure accessibility independent of time, place or language.

Technology and Development Center (TEZ)

The TEZ is the innovation platform for the Groz-Beckert Group – and offers a strong basis for the many exhibition pieces found in the Innovation Hub. For customers and partners, the TEZ represents a marvelous resource for optimization and development tasks and business partnership requests.

The TEZ works to implement customer plans and visions through a pool of experts, machines, tools and measurement devices attuned to the needs of the knitting, weaving, felting, tufting, carding and sewing fields.

Yet the TEZ can do much more: its experts possess fantastic expertise with high-tech materials such as glass and carbon fiber, silk and fiber matrix systems for composites, which frequently play a role in various tests and projects. For customers, this broad technical and methodological knowledge on the part of the TEZ’s experts is supplemented by the specialist know-how of the R&D area, whose more than 250 employees work in a various disciplines and specialties.

Beyond this, the TEZ works to convert data gleaned from its research into market-ready products. The TEZ also fields and solicits partnership offers for joint business field development. From market research and production to market launch and the founding of new companies, the TEZ stands ready with deep expertise and readiness to engage in collaborations.

For customers and partners, the TEZ is an invaluable resource for whatever plans and challenges they face in the world of textiles. Visitors at the ITMA can talk with TEZ experts in person to learn about the potential for creating joint projects.

Knitting

The Knitting area has several product innovations in store. This starts with the SAN™ SF, Groz-Beckert’s new special application needle for use with large diameter circular knitting machines. These needle types are specially developed for knitting staple fiber yarns. The needle geometry is designed with a closed needle shank on the bottom and a supporting humps for the cylinder walls. It is a combination that effectively prevents fiber residues and yarn abrasion from collecting.

The Flat Knitting area presents two different innovations: fine gauges and technical textiles. These topics are explored in the Innovation Hub through two animated films and a small acrylic model featuring needles and system parts. The finest transfer needle in the Flat Knitting area, gauge E21, represents a tremendous step forward in opening up new flat knitting applications, and with it new potential business fields.

Alongside the dur™ needle, Groz-Beckert will also be presenting its qualifications as a premier development partner for machine and system builders in the Legwear area. Together with Santoni, Groz-Beckert’s ITMA booth will be presenting two generation of sock machines completely equipped with Groz-Beckert needles and system parts.

Weaving

The Weaving exhibition zone presents the latest generation of drawing-in machine, the WarpMasterPlus. Thanks to its modular design – consisting of needle, reed, healds, drop wires and yarn module – the WarpMasterPlus delivers optimal flexibility, combined with maximum performance. The new generation of machine ekes maximum efficiency out of every square meter. For example, individual machine lengths with drawing-in widths over 4 meters are now possible.

Felting

In the area of felting needles, GEBECON® and EcoStar® needles and their patented geometries are the focus of an augmented reality presentation using an acrylic model of a needling machine. Groz-Beckert is also presenting its newly developed dur™ material, which can be processed using felting and structuring needles to achieve greater corrosion-resistance and an extended lifespan. The Innovation Hub will also show the major difference between the new dur™ material from Groz-Beckert compared with traditional needle steel.



Tufting

The Tufting exhibition zone revolves around the growing quality demands for product quality by customers. Groz-Beckert will be showing which tool modules are best suited to tackle these challenges.

Carding

The newest product area within the Groz-Beckert Group will be on hand at the ITMA presenting several product innovations. First and foremost is the Groz-Beckert InLine card clothing series for the nonwovens industry. Thanks to a completely new and patented manufacturing process, various metallic card clothing can be produced to meet the highest quality standards, all with optimal process reliability. The card clothings are characterized by a standardized butt height of 1.3 millimeters with interlocked and non card clothings produced from more resistant teeth and a completely scale-free surface. An exhibit in the Innovation Hub will highlight how this differs from conventional production methods. It shows an impressive comparison between the new Groz-Beckert InLine clothing and the older generation.



Sewing

The Sewing area will be presenting its special application needs for the most challenging applications: the SAN® 10 and the SAN® 10 XS. The SAN® 10 combines the requirements for protecting the material and stability. Its narrow form results in a reduced penetration cross-section in the eye area, reducing the stress on the loops as the needle passes through. The special design in the shank area also ensures sufficient stability.