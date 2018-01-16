GTI gets Eco Passport certification by Oeko-Tex

Green Theme International (GTI), the creators of sustainable and water-free textile technologies, has qualified for the Eco Passport certification by Oeko-Tex from the Hohenstein Institute (Germany) for GTI’s new Aquavent water-repellency chemistry, which is poised to transform finished fabrics in the technical apparel and fashion industries worldwide.
GTI’s new Aquavent technology will be presented in several styles with leading outdoor manufacturer Marmot Mountain at the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show during January 25-28 in Denver, Colorado and at the ISPO Trade Show during January 28-31 in Munich, Germany.
The Hohenstein Institute’s rigorous testing process evaluates chemistries and processes of companies worldwide. Their Eco Passport certification, a mechanism by which manufacturers and suppliers demonstrate that their products can be used in sustainable textile production, gives GTI’s Aquavent global recognition for its clean chemistry.
“This important certification demonstrates GTI’s leadership in sustainable fabric technologies. It validates the efficacy of GTI’s ground-breaking technology and our commitment to eliminate water use and pollution in textile production,” says Brian LaPlante, GTI’s marketing director, who will be attending both Denver and Munich outdoor trade shows this month.
After five years of research and testing, GTI has developed an entirely new technology, which eliminates water usage and harmful chemical discharges from traditional DWR (‘Durable Water Repellency’) finishing processes. GTI’s long-awaited technology completely eliminates harmful PFC’s and outperforms existing C6, C8 and PFC-free DWR’s.
With a projected global clothes-wearing population of 8.5 billion by 2030, GTI has identified an escalating environmental crisis in textile and fabric production that is well underway.
“The cause of so much polluted water on our planet is hanging in our closets,” explains Martin Flora, GTI’s co-founder and CEO, who formed the company with a mission-aligned team in 2016. Flora, who has spent years working in the fashion and outdoor sporting goods industries, has observed the growing environmental concern.
“The textile industry has quietly been polluting trillions of litres of water every year, making it the second largest water polluter in the world,” says Flora. “We’re currently not manufacturing textiles responsibly or sustainably. GTI’s clear mandate is to be a change agent inside the industry’s practices, adopting clean and water-free manufacturing technology.”