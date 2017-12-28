Haggar Clothing named #1 men’s dress pant brand in US

According to NPD Group Inc.’s Retail Tracking Service, Dallas-based Haggar Clothing Co. is the top selling men’s dress pant brand in the country.
Haggar has two styles that consistently top the pant rankings in NPD’s studies for most popular men’s brands. The brand’s E-Clo Dress Pant has held the top spot for two years, having established itself at the top of NPD’s dress pant rankings for eight consecutive quarters. Haggar’s Premium No Iron Khaki, on the other hand, has held the top ranking for men’s casual pants for four consecutive quarters.
The brand’s Cool 18 Pro pant also topped NPD’s third quarter study for the golf category. NPD highlighted certain features of the golf pant which make it a top seller, including moisture-wicking fabric, hidden comfort waistbands, shirt gripper technology, UPF protection and four-way stretch fabric. Haggar Chief Executive Officer Michael Stitt cited the brand’s craftsmanship, comfort and value as the reasons for the 90-year-old brand’s popularity.
Stitt said, “Innovation is the driving force behind our success. We continually elevate our designs through technologies that include state-of-the-art fabrics and comfort features that our customers have come to expect from Haggar.” NPD releases quarterly rankings and reports, and its Retail Tracking Service is based on POS sales data and unit rank in continental department stores and national stores.
Haggar was founded in Dallas, Texas in 1926. The company coined the term “slacks” in 1938 and has a ninety-year history of manufacturing menswear from casual and sport clothes to dress separates. It is sold online through its own website as well as at Macy’s, Belk, JCPenney and Kohl’s. Haggar’s in-line pants retail for approximately $70 across all categories.