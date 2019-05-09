Heavy rains forecasted in cotton growing areas from May 9-17

According to the Multan Central Cotton Research Institute, from May 9-17 a widespread of rains and hailstorm are forecasted in cotton growing areas.

A panic has been spread among farmers sowing cotton crop. The report further forecasted snowfall in Gilgit, Baltistan and Kashmir and thunderstorms and heavy rains in Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan Vehari, Lodheran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Jhang and central, north Punjab areas including Jehlum, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad.

Agriculture Dept. officials informed that in Punjab cotton sowing has been planned over an area of 5.2 million acres. The cotton sowing deadline is May 31. The heavy rains come with risks of pest attach in cotton growing areas.