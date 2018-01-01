Hotel industry textiles in the lime light on the 3rd day of Heimtextil

Bed linen, towels, tablecloths – in hotels, household textiles are a fundamental component of the furnishings and part of the everyday workload. They must meet the highest standards, both in terms of aesthetics and touch as well as in terms of quality and functionality. They must also be easy to clean, odour-repelling, robust and ideally sustainable at the same time.

Heimtextil in Frankfurt will not only be presenting a unique variety of textiles for use in hotels but the event will also be targeting the experts in the hotel business, housekeepers, and offering them an exclusive service.

Lectures and networking

On Thursday 11 January 2018, the lecture programme at Speaker’s Corner (hall 8.0, D 45) will be devoted to the hotel industry. Here, housekeepers and managers from the hotel business will be able to inform themselves about current specialist topics. Nick Littlehales, international elite sports sleep coach, who advises the football star Cristiano Ronaldo among others, will give insights into the interplay of sleep and sport in his talk entitled “Redefining Sleep in World Sport” at 1 p.m.

Jens Rosenbaum from Swissfeel will talk about the criteria for the purchase and care of hotel beds during the “Hotel Bed Check” at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., Diana Hauschildt from liv Interior GmbH will talk about “Sustainable products for the hotel industry – from recycled plastic bottles to stylish carpets with a feel-good character!” At 3.30 p.m. Gerhard Becker from MaxTex, Susanne Carls from Lenzing and Ralf Hellmann from Dibella will hold an expert discussion to highlight the process steps that lead to an ultimately transparent supply chain of sustainably produced hotel linen. The information was shared in the official press release by the event organizers.

Exclusive guided tours for housekeepers

The Allgemeine Hotel- und Gastronomie-Zeitung (AHGZ) will host guided tours especially for housekeepers on Thursday 11 January 2018 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You will be accompanied by two experts: Ms Katrin Huber-Schramm, head housekeeper at the five-star Alpenhof Murnau, and Mr. Rolf Slickers, CEO of Servitex, a german network of textile service provider for the hotel industry. The starting point for the tours is the Bed’ n Excellence Lounge in Galleria 1. The number of participants is limited to 20. Reservation is required. Please email housekeeping@ahgz.de.

The Afterwork party on 11 January at Café Dialog in hall 8.0 from 6 p.m. onwards offers a convivial end to the day and provides an opportunity for discussions and networking in a laid-back atmosphere. Live music, finger food and drinks form a relaxed end to what will surely be an exciting day at the trade fair.

