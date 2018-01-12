Heimtextil with renewed growth in exhibitors: 2975 companies present design innovations

This time the textile interior design is the focus of international attention at Heimtextil in Frankfurt am Main. From 9 to 12 January 2018, representatives from industry, commerce, design, architecture and the hotel industry will gather at the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles.

‘With 2,975 exhibitors from 64 countries (2017: 2,949)*, Heimtextil is on a growth course for the eighth consecutive year and is continuing its remarkable success story in a challenging market. Over the next few days, we will be experiencing a globally unique design show with a variety of product innovations and textile inspirations by international market leaders’, says Detlef Braun, CEO of Messe Frankfurt. A high-calibre event programme with well-known guests and renowned industry experts will highlight themes relating to furnishing trends and design, architecture and the hotel industry.

Martin Auerbach, Managing Director of the Association of the German Home Textiles Manufacturers, is pleased about the continuation of the trend towards more materiality in private and public spaces. ‘Home textile products are again significantly more visible than they were a few years ago. This confirms the signals we have observed over the past one to two years,’ says Auerbach happily. ‘The diversity of home textiles products, designs and colours makes the international trade fair platform for home textiles a trailblazing annual event to start the year. Although the economy over the past year is likely to remain below expectations – not all of the figures from German industry are available yet – the overall mood in the sector is good’.

Base: 2017 count by FKM (Society for the Voluntary Control of Fair and Exhibition Statistics, Berlin)

VIP guests: Barbara Schöneberger presents wallpaper collection

In hall 3.0, DecoTeam is celebrating its 30th birthday and inspiring with a varied programme, exciting trend showcases and renowned guests such as TV presenter Enie van de Meiklokjes and star chef Alexander Hermann. Highlights in hall 3.1 include presentations by international textile manufacturers such as Alhambra / Tormes Design from Spain, Damaceno & Antunes / Evo Interior Fabrics from Portugal, Fryett’s Fabrics from the UK, Kobe from Germany and Wind from Belgium. Visitors can also look forward to the world’s largest wallpaper presentation with international market leaders and celebrity guests. Star entertainer Barbara Schöneberger presents her first collection for the wallpaper factory Gebr. Rasch.

VDT targets wallpapering world record

In cooperation with Heimtextil, the Association of the German Wallpaper Industry (VDT) is aiming for a world record in continuous wallpapering on a 100-metre-long action area. In hall 5.1 (east side), the area will be wallpapered both day and night from 8 to 12 January. Through this, the audience will experience how wallpaper can create atmosphere and noticeably enhances rooms. Trade visitors, journalists and manufacturers are invited to join in with celebrity guests such as interior designer and RTL presenter Resi Colter.

Upholstery: new presentation area in hall 4.2

The upholstery section in hall 4 will see renewed growth in the number of exhibitors thanks to the participation of well-known manufacturers such as Beaulieu Fabrics from Belgium, Konrad Hornschuch from Germany, Luilor and Vigano from Italy and Dina Vanelli from Turkey. Due to the great demand, presentation possibilities for high-quality upholstery and decorative fabrics have been created for the first time in hall 4.2. Trevira is also present here with a promising highlight. For the first time in several years, the company will take part in a big community presentation with its CS partners. These include Engelbert E. Stieger and Getzner Textil from Austria, Jenny Fabrics and Swisstulle from Switzerland, Pugi from Italy and Spandauer Velours from Germany.

Bed, bath & table: Wide range of ready-made products

The home textiles sector also impresses with its strong range. In halls 8 to 11, around 1,500 suppliers will be presenting ready-made products in the bed, bath and table segments. The bedding offer stands out here as the world’s largest range of such products.

Hall 8.0, which is completely booked out, has become the central contact point for the bedding industry. Numerous market-leading companies such as Irisette, Billerbeck and Frankenstolz will be present. Mascioni from Italy and Dún or Fior from Iceland are new to the fair. In Rössle & Wanner, Heimtextil also welcomes a renowned supplier of premium mattresses and a market leader in the field of manually and motor-driven adjustable slatted frames. Rössle & Wanner will exhibit its Röwa brand products in Galleria 1.

Home collections by international fashion labels such as Joop Living, Marc O’ Polo and Esprit can be seen in hall 11.0. In addition, premium providers will also be presenting their new products in a lifestyle-oriented environment. The companies will present their contemporary and modern as well as classic and elegant approaches in hall 11.1. Among those represented with collections of the highest quality are Schlossberg from Switzerland, Collection Stiegler and Curt Bauer from Germany, Kas International from Australia, Martinelli Ginetto from Italy, Sorema from Portugal and Welspun from the UK.

Heimtextil will also be introducing a new product group:

The “All about pets” section presents selected suppliers of textiles and accessories for animals. In Galleria 0, beds for dogs and cats, pillows, cosy blankets and much more are on offer. Darling Little Place and Studio am Meer from Germany, Lex & Max from the Netherlands and Volentis from Switzerland will be among the exhibitors.

“Interior.Architecture.Hospitality”: contract furnishing as a top theme

A central role in the trade fair’s programme is played by the range of contract furnishings and fittings, which Heimtextil sums up under the title “Interior.Architecture.Hospitality”. With the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality Expo, Heimtextil is launching a new event format in hall 4.2. The following renowned suppliers will be presenting their textile products and material solutions in an exclusive setting: Drapilux-Schmitzwerke, Low & Bonar, Gerriets and Maasberg from Germany, Forster Rohner from Switzerland, Chieftain Fabris from Ireland as well as The Cotting Group (Griffine) and Senfa from France. They are aimed specifically at architects, interior decorators, interior designers, project planners and hoteliers. The Expo’s offer encompasses both aesthetic and functional answers to questions regarding modern, sustainable design, as well as fire protection regulations and structural requirements. A four-day lecture programme, guided tours of the exhibitors and a special catalogue of exhibitors (the “Contract Guide”) also provide in-depth information on the subject of contract furnishings.

Carpet show reveals benefits of textile floor coverings

Whether in hotels, restaurants, theatres, on trains or in private residences – with textile flooring, rooms can be designed to be comfortable, warm underfoot and individual. The numerous advantages of textile floor coverings will be showcased in a tangible way at Heimtextil 2018. With its presentation in hall 4.2 “Carpet by Heimtex”, the German Association of Home Textile Manufacturers is targeting architects and contract decision-makers in an architectural environment in particular. Employees of the Heimtex member companies such as Findeisen, German Rugs, Object Carpet, TOUCAN-T, Vorwerk and Weseler Teppich will offer advice on acoustics, modularity and design in relation to textile floor coverings.

Heimtextil “Theme Park”: the furnishing trends of the future

The programme highlight for those interested in design is the “Theme Park” in hall 6.0. In this trend and inspiration area, visitors and exhibitors alike can look forward to a wealth of material innovations, colour trends and new designs. The overarching theme is “The Future is urban”. An accompanying programme of talks and guided tours will give far-reaching insights into new design projects. For the 2018/19 season, a team of seven international design studios have isolated the most important themes from various general trends. The London-based studio Franklin Till was in charge of the design of the “Theme Park” in hall 6.0.

Further information about Heimtextil:

www.heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com

www.heimtextil-theme-park.com

www.heimtextil-blog.com

www.facebook.com/heimtextil

www.twitter.com/heimtextil

www.youtube.com/heimtextil

www.instagram.com/heimtextil

Information about global textile trade fairs by Messe Frankfurt: www.texpertise-network.com

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition site. More than 2,500* employees in 30 locations achieve an annual turnover of around 661* million euros. Thanks to far-reaching networks with industry and an international sales network, the corporate group is able to efficiently support the business interests of its customers. A comprehensive service offer, both on site and online, guarantees customers across the world the same high quality and flexibility in the planning, organisation and realisation of their event. The variety of services it offers range from site rental, trade fair construction and marketing services to personal services and gastronomy. The headquarters of the company are located in Frankfurt am Main. Its shareholders are the City of Frankfurt with 60 per cent and the State of Hesse with 40 per cent. * provisional figures 2017

More information:

www.messefrankfurt.com | www.congressfrankfurt.de | www.festhalle.de