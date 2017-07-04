Hexcel to supply advanced composites for Airbus

Hexcel Corporation will extend its 40-year partnership with Airbus Helicopters by supplying composite materials for the new H160 helicopter. Hexcel’s reinforcements, prepregs, adhesives and honeycomb materials have been selected for the H160’s composite fuselage structures and main rotor blades.

The H160 was designed by Airbus Helicopters to create added value for customers in terms of performance, economic competitiveness, safety, and comfort. The use of Hexcel’s composite materials throughout the structure (fuselage, tail boom, tail rotor and main rotor blades) contributes to the lightweight fuel-saving design and performance optimization.

“Hexcel’s composite materials have been used in Airbus Helicopters’ programs for many years and we are honored to be continuing our long-term relationship, based on innovation and continuous improvement” commented Thierry Merlot, Hexcel President Aerospace EMEA-AP. “We thank Airbus Helicopters for their selection and look forward to our ongoing supply of high performance, weight-saving composites materials for this innovative rotorcraft”.