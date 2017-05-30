April, 14–17, 2018

Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center,

E-5 Karayolu, Gürpinar Kavsagi, Büyükçekmece,

34522 Istanbul, Turkey.

www.hightex2018.com

The HIGHTEX International Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Exhibition organized by Tüyap and Teknik Fuarcilik is being the first and sole exhibition in its field in Turkey. HIGHTEX is the biggest meeting place of the Middle East and Eastern Europe in which technical textiles, nonwovens, technical textiles raw materials, semi and finished products, and production technologies will be displayed.

Contact Exhibitors:

Teknik Fairs Ltd Co.

Yakuplu Merkez Mah. Ülker Sok. Güney Konakları

B-Blok No:9 Kat:3 D.6 34524

Beylikdüzü / İSTANBUL – TÜRKİYE

Tel: +90 (212) 876-7506.

Fax: +90 (212) 876-0681.

E-Mail: sales@hightex2018.com

Website: www.hightex2018.com