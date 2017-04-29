HKTDC- Hong Kong home textile fair

8th Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings fair have begun once again. Attracting about 300 exhibitors from 8 different countries of the world the fair is exploring the multitude of opportunities in the home textiles and furnishings sectors. The most recent session is featuring Vietnam and Belgium exhibitors for the first time.

A number of Indian textile associations have also returned to Nantong in the Chinese mainland province of Jiangsu- also known as the hometown of textile. These Indian associations have come up to set up a group pavilion to showcase their quality textiles at the fair. “Interior” is the showcased theme of the event covering a wide range of home textile including the upholstery and furnishing products. The ‘Hall of Glamour’ is featuring the top quality brands and designer collection encompassing a wide range of products including bedding, curtains, carpets and towels. Featured products include Hong Kong exhibitor Nightingale’s gold embroidery trim on black satin table linen, Indian hand block printed cushion covers and wool/denim Panja rug etc.

HKTDC is also hosting a series of seminars and networking events that are helping the players from the industry to stay up to date with the latest trends, technologies, and developments in the market of home textile. At the same time, a number of product demo, as well as launch pad sessions, are organized to facilitate the buyers.